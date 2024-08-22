Apple Podcasts Available Via The Web

Apple has improved access to its Podcasts service, making it available as a full-featured web app accessible via a browser.

Apple Podcasts is one of the leading podcasting services, but accessing content via the web previously required that users jump through hoops. Rather than having a central place to search and access content, listeners had to use search engines to find the podcasts they were interested in. The new web-based interface finally puts web access on equal terms as the app, providing a full-featured experience, much like Apple’s competitors.

Users without an Apple Account can browse and listen to podcasts, although there are limitations. Listening to explicit content requires the user to create an account for age verification. In addition, using an Apple Account allows listeners to manage subscriptions, as well as sync their progress so they can pause and resume playback on other devices.

Users can access the web-based Apple Podcasts at podcasts.apple.com.