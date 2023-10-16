Advertise with Us
Apple Plans to Update Boxed Phones

Apple is planning to update boxed iPhones in a move that will make it a bit easier for users to get up and running....
Written by Staff
Monday, October 16, 2023

    According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, via Android Authority, Apple is working on a way to update iPhones wirelessly without opening the box. This would give retail personnel a way to update phones with the newest version of iOS, saving users that step once they get the phone home.

    Given the size of major mobile OS updates, the feature would be a big benefit to many users and make setting up a new phone a bit easier.

