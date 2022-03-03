Apple ‘Peek Performance’ Event Scheduled For March 8

Apple has revealed its upcoming event, called “Peek Performance,” scheduled for March 8.

Apple is expected to release an updated iPhone SE, one that will bring 5G and a potentially lower price point. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes Apple may price the new model at $199, significantly lower than the current model. Such a course would likely result in a major influx of new customers, opening the door for Apple to add users to the Apple ecosystem and upsell them on premium services and products down the road.

In addition, new iPads are epxected, most likely a refresh to the iPad Air line.

We’ll follow the even live and report Apple’s news as it breaks.