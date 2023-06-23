Apple Pay May Finally Come to India

On the heels of the company opening its first store in India, Apple may finally be making headway in its efforts to launch Apple Pay in the country.

According to TechCrunch, Apple has been holding talks with Indian authorities, as well as banking officials, in an effort move forward on plans that were first announced years ago.

CEO Tim Cook has evidently been personally involved, taking the recent Apple Store opening as an opportunity to meet with some bankers when he was in the country.

The outlet reports that Apple is working to customize Apple Pay to work atop UPI, which is a popular payments option in South Asia.

There was no timeline for a launch available at the time of writing.