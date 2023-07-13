Apple Password Manager Coming to Third-Party Web Browsers

Apple is preparing to enable its Apple Password Manager in third-party web browsers on macOS, making it much easier for users who aren’t fans of Safari.

Apple Password Manager is the company’s tools to allow users to save their website passwords and sync them with iCloud. This makes the passwords available on all of a user’s Apple devices.

According to MacRumors, Apple Password Manager is about to get one of its biggest upgrades, adding the ability to work with third-party browsers.

Ricky Mondello, Software Engineering Manager at Apple, tweeted about the feature:

‼️🔑 macOS Sonoma brings Apple’s password manager to Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and other browsers using their extensions stores with the “iCloud Passwords” browser extension. If you’re running the macOS Sonoma public or developer beta, you can try it right now!

The announcement is good news for macOS users who prefer to use a different browser.