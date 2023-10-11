Apple Opens Online Store In Chile

Chilean Apple fans can purchase directly from the company’s online store for the first time ever.

Spotted by AppleInsider, Apple is opening an online store for the first time in Chile. The company has had a site for its Chilean customers but was unable to sell online. That changes October 16, with the company officially able to sell online in the country.

“Hello, Chile,” says the store online (translated). “We have a lot to celebrate.”

The outlet reports that “Apple is offering downloadable wallpapers for Mac, iPad, and iPhone, with its new Chile design.”