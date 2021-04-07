Apple Opens Find My to Third Parties

Apple has opened its Find My service to third parties, making it possible to track third-party devices via the app.

Until now, Apple’s Find My app has allowed a user to find their Macs, iPads, iPhones and AirPods. With Apple rumored to be working on AirTags, small devices that can be affixed to other items for tracking, AirTags will also likely be accessible via Find My.

In the meantime, new products from Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof will be available for tracking beginning next week.

“For more than a decade, our customers have relied on Find My to locate their missing or stolen Apple devices, all while protecting their privacy,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “Now we’re bringing the powerful finding capabilities of Find My, one of our most popular services, to more people with the Find My network accessory program. We’re thrilled to see how Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof are utilizing this technology, and can’t wait to see what other partners create.”

As one of Apple’s more useful, everyday services, it’s good to see the company opening Find My to other companies and products.