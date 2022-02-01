Apple Now Accepting Unlisted Apps in the App Store

Developers with an in-house or private app can now submit it to the Apple App Store as an unlisted app.

Apple’s App Store may provide a significant layer of security, but it can present challenges for companies looking to deploy a private, or in-house app. Apple has announced a solution, making it possible for developers to submit unlisted apps that can be shared via a link.

The company’s developer website outlines the new system.

Release your apps that aren’t suited for public distribution as unlisted on the App Store, discoverable only with a direct link. Unlisted apps don’t appear in any App Store categories, recommendations, charts, search results, or other listings. They can also be accessed through Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager. Apps for specific organizations, special events, or research studies, or apps used as employee resources or sales tools are good candidates for unlisted distribution.

Interested developers can submit a request to get a link for their unlisted app.