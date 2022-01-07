Apple Not Sure About Foldable Phones, Still Testing

Foldable phones may be all the rage, but Apple is still not convinced they’re the future.
Despite that, one notable holdout is Apple. According to leaker Dylandkt, Apple is testing multiple foldable designs, but remains unconvinced about the future of the market.
Numerous companies are working on foldable phones, most notably Motorola and Samsung. In fact, Samsung’s foldable phone shipments quadrupled in 2021 and the company expects the market to grow tenfold by 2023.
Apple seems to want to make sure the foldable market is a lasting trend, not a passing fad.
Apple also wants to avoid the pattern other companies have fallen into, where they release a subpar phone and then spend the next couple of revisions trying to fix it.
Dylandkt may not be one of the most well-known leakers but, according to AppleTrack, he’s ranked 7th on the list of Apple leakers, with an accuracy of 77.5%.