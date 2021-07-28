Apple No Longer Listed Under NAB Attendees

Following news Apple would be attending its first NAB Show in a decade, the company has been pulled from the list of attendees.

The National Association of Broadcasters hosts the NAB Show, a trade conference aimed at the broadcasting industry, as well as supporting media and tech industries. Apple’s last appearance was a decade ago, leading to quite a bit of excitement when the company was listed as one of this year’s attendees.

According AppleInsider, however, Apple is no longer listed. No reason was given for the company’s sudden disappearance from the attendee list, so it’s unknown whether Apple is still planning on attending, had a change of plans or was never planning on attending and was listed accidentally.