Apple Music Sing Brings Karaoke to Apple Music

Karaoke fans are in for a treat, thanks to a new feature Apple is introducing called Apple Music Sing.

Apple Music has had lyrics support for some time, but Apple Music Sing will take it to the next level with adjustable vocals, real-time lyrics, background vocals, and duet view.

“Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it.”

The feature will debut later in December and can be used on the iPhone, iPad, and the latest Apple TV 4K.