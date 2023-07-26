Apple May Bring macOS Game Mode to iOS

Apple’s iOS may be getting a major upgrade in the gaming department, with reports the company is trying to bring Game Mode to the mobile platform.

As part of WWDC, Apple introduced Game Mode as a way to improve gaming on macOS. Much like the Linux service of the same name, Game Mode works by enhancing performance in the background. Apple’s implementation, however, goes even further by improving Bluetooth latency.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is looking to bring Game Mode to iOS, adding some of the underlying frameworks to iOS17 beta 4.

While Apple is working to improve the Mac’s gaming ability, implementing Game Mode on iOS makes even more sense. iOS is already used heavily for gaming, and Game Mode’s enhancements would improve that experience even more.