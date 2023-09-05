Apple May Be Prepping a Chromebook-Killing MacBook

Apple is reportedly preparing to go to war over the education market, with plans to release a Chromebook-killing MacBook.

Apple was once the king of the education market, but Google-powered Chromebooks have dethroned it thanks to their cheap price. According to DigiTimes, via AppleInsider, Apple is preparing to strike back with a more affordable MacBook aimed at the education market.

According to the outlet’s sources, the new MacBook would be priced below the MacBook Air and be differentiated technically. The new model could debut in the second half of 2024. Aside from that, there were few details.

If DigiTimes’ report is true, it would mark a major shift in strategy for Apple, from being dismissive of the Chromebook to taking it as a serious threat worthy of countering.