Apple Maps Now Showing COVID-19 Vaccination Locations

Apple Maps has been updated to display COVID-19 vaccination locations, making it that much easier to set up an appointment.

As the US rolls out COVID-19 vaccines, one of the biggest challenges is finding a location and setting up an appointment. Some have relied on their local pharmacy, or used websites such as those provided by local governments.

Apple is making it a bit easier, integrating vaccination locations in Apple Maps.

Apple today updated Apple Maps with COVID-19 vaccination locations from VaccineFinder, a free, online service developed by Boston Children’s Hospital that provides the latest vaccine availability for those eligible at providers and pharmacies throughout the US. Users can find nearby COVID-19 vaccination locations from the Search bar in Apple Maps by selecting COVID-19 Vaccines in the Find Nearby menu or by asking Siri, “Where can I get a COVID vaccination?”

The placecard will include operating hours, phone number, address and a link to the provider’s website. Although the data is being provided via VaccineFinder, providers and businesses can also submit their information directly to Apple.

Along with the data provided by VaccineFinder, healthcare providers, labs, or other businesses can submit information on COVID-19 testing or vaccination locations on the Apple Business Register page. Once validated, Apple may display information about the testing or vaccination locations to people using Apple services such as Apple Maps.

Apple’s move is good news for Mac and iOS users, removing one more hurdle to people accessing the vaccine.