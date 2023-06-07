Apple Maps Finally Brings Offline Mode

Apple announced a slew of new features for iOS 17 at WWDC, and offline support in Apple Maps is one of the big ones.

Google Maps has long had the ability to function in offline mode, but the feature has been conspicuously absent from Apple Maps. The iPhone maker is addressing that in the upcoming iOS 17, adding offline mode for Maps.

The company announced the news in a press release:

Maps adds offline maps, so users can download a specific area and access turn-by-turn navigation, see their estimated time of arrival, find places in Maps, and more while offline. Maps also makes it easier than ever to discover thousands of trails in parks across the United States, and supports electric vehicle drivers with real-time charging availability information.

The feature is good news for Apple users and will eliminate one more reason to install Google Maps.