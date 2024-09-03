Apple Launches Small, But Rare, Round of Layoffs

Apple laid off approximately 100 employees last week, an unusual move for the tech giant, even if it still pales in comparison to its rivals.

Throughout the pandemic and post-pandemic era, Apple has largely avoided the mass layoffs Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, and Intel have engaged in. The company’s conservative approach to hiring paid off, giving the impression it is far more responsible than its rivals, and allowing it to avoid the damage to its reputation that so many others experienced.

Despite avoiding mass layoffs, Apple has had small layoffs, framed primarily as the standard streamlining all companies occasionally do. For example, the company laid off a small number of retail employees in early 2023.

According to Bloomberg, Apple notified approximately 100 employees in the digital services group that they were being let go. The outlet reports that the employees “worked across several different teams in Senior Vice President Eddy Cue’s services group.”

Apple has traditionally had a far different approach to economic downturns than much of the tech industry. Steve Jobs famously described the company’s stance during a major recession.

“We’ve had one of these before, when the dot-com bubble burst,” Jobs said. “What I told our company was that we were just going to invest our way through the downturn, that we weren’t going to lay off people, that we’d taken a tremendous amount of effort to get them into Apple in the first place — the last thing we were going to do is lay them off. And we were going to keep funding. In fact we were going to up our R&D budget so that we would be ahead of our competitors when the downturn was over. And that’s exactly what we did. And it worked. And that’s exactly what we’ll do this time.”

Layoffs are something every company will engage in from time to time, but Apple has definitely been among the most conservative of any major tech company, something people will remember when choosing a company they want to work for.