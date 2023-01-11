Apple Launches Apple Business Connect, Giving Business More Control

Apple has launched Apple Business Connect, a new way for businesses to customize how their information is displayed across the company’s apps.

Apple has been working to improve its advertising and marketing offerings, and Apple Business Connect is the latest example. The service provides a way for businesses to take advantage of location place cards and better manage their online presence across Apple’s ecosystem.

“We created Business Connect to provide Apple users around the world with the most accurate information for places to eat, shop, travel, and more,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “Apple Business Connect gives every business owner the tools they need to connect with customers more directly, and take more control over the way billions of people see and engage with their products and services every day.”

The tools will offer improved ways for businesses to connect with customers and provide them with the most current and useful information.

With Business Connect, businesses around the world can now directly manage their information in the interactive Apple Maps place card, including adding and updating photos and logos; inviting customers to take actions like ordering food or making a reservation directly from Maps; and presenting customers with special promotions.