Apple Kills Off iTunes Movie Trailers

Apple has effectively killed off its iTunes Movie Trailers app and service, a venerable mainstay that once showcased QuickTime’s strengths.

Spotted by AppleInsider, Apple has been directing users of the iTunes Movie Trailers app to the Apple TV app. The move is not particularly surprising, as Apple has increasingly been throwing its weight behind Apple TV.

Nonetheless, as AppleInsider’s William Gallagher writes, for longtime Mac users there’s a still a fair bit of nostalgia associated with iTunes Movie Trailers: