Apple Joins Threads

Meta’s Threads adoption continues at an astonishing pace, with Apple being one of the latest major players to set up accounts.

Meta launched Threads as a challenge to Twitter. The service has seen phenomenal growth in the days since its launch, with celebrities, brands, companies, and everyday users jumping on board.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple appears to have gotten on the bandwagon, opening several accounts. So far, the company has accounts for Apple News, Apple Books, Apple Music, Shazam, and Beats by Dre.

The news is another indication of the potential Threads has to be a major threat to Twitter.