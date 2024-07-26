Apple is testing a web-based version of Apple Maps, potentially giving Google and MapQuest competition on an all-new front.

Apple has been improving Maps for years, building it into a legitimate rival to Google Maps. Conspicuously absent, however, was a web-based option. The company is now rectifying that, offering a beta of an all-new web-based version of Apple Maps.

Unfortunately, as of right now, access is extremely limited. Mac and iPad, as well as Windows, are the only platforms supported, with Linux and Android both blocked. Similarly, Safari, Edge, and Chrome are the only web browsers supported, with Firefox and Brave unsupported.

Hopefully, by the time Apple releases the final product it will support all platforms and all major web browsers.