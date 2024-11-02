Apple Is Purchasing Pixelmator, the Popular Mac Image Editing App

Pixelmator has long been a staple for many Mac designers, and the company is now joining Apple in an effort to widen its reach and appeal.

Pixelmator is the go-to app for many Mac designers reluctant to pay Adobe’s prices for Photoshop. While not as powerful as Photoshop, Pixelmator has the most commonly used tools in an interface that is far more intuitive, especially for new users.

In a blog post, the Pixelmator team said they have reached an agreement to be bought out by Apple.

Today we have some important news to share: the Pixelmator Team plans to join Apple. We’ve been inspired by Apple since day one, crafting our products with the same razor-sharp focus on design, ease of use, and performance. And looking back, it’s crazy what a small group of dedicated people have been able to achieve over the years from all the way in Vilnius, Lithuania. Now, we’ll have the ability to reach an even wider audience and make an even bigger impact on the lives of creative people around the world.

Apple develops the bulk of its software in-house, but there are notable instances when the company has purchased a third-party app to use as the basis for one of its own. One of the most notable examples was when the company purchased SoundJam, a popular Mac MP3 app, to serve as the basis for iTunes.

Purchasing Pixelmator makes sense for Apple, giving the company a more comprehensive image editing tool beyond the basic functionality included in Photos.

In the meantime, the Pixelmator team says the app will continue to be available for iOS, as well as macOS.