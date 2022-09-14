Apple Invites Developer to Purchase App Store Ad Spots

Apple is moving ahead with its plans to introduce more ads to the App Store, inviting developers to purchase slots for end-of-year rollout.

Apple has been widely rumored to be expanding its advertising business, with plans to bring more ads to the App Store, Maps, Apple Books, and more. According to CNBC, those plans are starting to take shape, with Apple reportedly sending an email to developers, inviting them to start purchasing ad space for expanded placements in the App Store.

“With new opportunities coming to Apple Search Ads, you can promote your apps across the App Store to engage even more customers this holiday season,” read the email.

The company emphasized that the ads must meet its requirements in order to qualify.

“Apple Search Ads provides opportunities for developers of all sizes to grow their business. Like our other advertising offerings, these new ad placements are built upon the same foundation—they will only contain content from apps’ approved App Store product pages, and will adhere to the same rigorous privacy standards,” an Apple representative told CNBC.

Apple’s increased foray into advertising is sure to pose additional problems for the company, especially amid complaints that its privacy crackdown has significantly benefited its own ad business at the expense of its rivals.