Apple Introduces Analytics For iOS App Developers

Apple has introduced a significant new feature, giving developers analytics via App Store Connect....
Written by Staff
Wednesday, March 6, 2024

    Apple says the new analytics will give developers greater insight into their apps and business performance, thanks to more than 50 new reports.

    Over 50 new reports are now available through the App Store Connect API to help you analyze your apps’ App Store and iOS performance. These reports include hundreds of new metrics that can enable you to evaluate your performance and find opportunities for improvement. Reports are organized into the following categories:

    • App Store Engagement — the number of users on the App Store interacting with a developer’s app or sharing it with others
    • App Store Commerce — downloads, sales, pre-orders, and transactions made with the secure App Store In-App Purchase system
    • App Usage — active devices, installs, app deletions, and more
    • Frameworks Usage — an app’s interaction with OS capabilities, such as PhotoPicker and Widgets
    • Performance — how your apps perform and how users interact with specific features

    The company says additional reports are also available via the CloudKit console and provide information about Apple Push Notifications and File Provider.

