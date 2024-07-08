Apple Intelligence-Powered Siri Will Debut In 2025

Apple fans will have to wait until at least next year for a smarter Siri, with the Apple Intelligence-powered version set to debut in 2025.

Apple unveiled its Apple Intelligence (A.I.) at WWDC 2024, demonstrating a number of practical ways that A.I. will help streamline actions and workflows on the company’s devices. One of the headline features was Siri, with the virtual assistant receiving a supercharged upgrade, thanks to A.I. In fact, many see Siri finally achieving its full potential and living up to its promise as a result of the features Apple demoed.

Unfortunately, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new A.I. Siri won’t debut until at least iOS 18.4, which won’t make an appearance until next year:

Apple’s big Siri upgrade should arrive next spring. Siri’s new capabilities are bound to be a highlight of the Apple Intelligence rollout. For the first time, the digital assistant will have precise control over actions inside of Apple’s apps. That means you can ask Siri to, say, edit a photo and then ship it off to a friend. It also will have the ability to understand what you’re looking at on your display, helping Siri determine what you want to do based on the context. But neither of those upgrades will be ready when Apple Intelligence launches this fall, as I’ve previously reported. Instead, I’m told, Siri features are likely to go into beta testing for developers in January and then debut publicly around the springtime — part of an iOS 18.4 upgrade that’s already in the works. Other Siri features, such as a new design and ChatGPT integration, will be coming later this year.

As we pointed out in our coverage of WWDC, Apple provided one of the most compelling arguments of any of the Big Tech companies about why people should care about artificial intelligence. The company demonstrated real-world examples of how the technology can be used to speed up everyday tasks. Apple is so confident in the usefulness of its A.I. features that the company is reportedly planning to offer a paid plan with more advanced features.

As a result of its A.I. features, Apple is expecting the iPhone 16 to be a major seller, with the company recently increasing its order of TSMC-supplied chips to between 90 and 100 million.