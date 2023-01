The majority of Apple iPhone users will have to pay significantly more for battery replacements on iPhone 13 and older models.

First noticed by 9to5Mac, Apple made the announcement on a support page. According to the outlet, the price for out-of-warranty battery replacements for all iPhone models, aside from the iPhone 14, will increase by $20.

From now until the end of February, Apple will perform battery replacements for $69. Beginning March 1, however, the price will be $89.