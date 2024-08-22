Apple ID Will Become ‘Apple Account’ With iOS 18

Apple is making a change to Apple ID, with plans to rename it “Apple Account” with the release of iOS 18, expected next month.

Apple has a long history of changing the name of its online services. It’s online cloud services began life as iTools, only to be changed to .Mac, MobileMe and, eventually, iCloud. While iCloud itself is not changing names, the account used to log into iCloud is.

According to Apple, the change will take place with the release of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia.

With the releases of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11, Apple ID is renamed to Apple Account for a consistent sign-in experience across Apple services and devices, and relies on a user’s existing credentials.

It seems the change should have very little impact beyond a label.