Apple Has Paid App Store Developers $320 Billion Since 2008

Apple has released a report on the App Store, revealing the company has paid developers $320 billion.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, penned a blog post revealing a number of insights into the App Store. First launched in 2008, the App Store is the primary way to distribute software on iOS and iPadOS.

According to Cue, the App Store sees some 650 million visitors in 175 regions per week. What’s more, the App Store helps drive some “900 million paid subscriptions across Apple services.” Most impressive, Cue says developers have been paid $320 billion over the life of the App Store.

Credit: Apple

“It’s remarkable how much great content is at our fingertips; that’s a testament to the extraordinary work of creators worldwide. Never before have we enjoyed instant access to more cinematic original series, more engaging films, more global music, more creative apps, more essential journalism, and more immersive games and sports — no matter where you are, across all your favorite devices,” Cue writes.

The executive says there’s still much more still to come.

“And believe me: There’s much more to come,” Cue adds. “Moments to anticipate, enjoy, and reflect upon. Moments that will have us jumping up with excitement or at the edge of our seats, or that make us want to get up and dance. Moments that can create lasting memories and bring us closer to one another.”