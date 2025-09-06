Apple Foldable iPhone Set for 2026 Launch, Kuo Predicts

Apple Inc. is poised to enter the foldable device market with ambitious plans that could reshape consumer electronics, according to fresh insights from renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a comprehensive research note published this week, Kuo outlines a roadmap for foldable iPhones and iPads, alongside a next-generation Vision headset, signaling Apple’s intent to innovate in hardware amid slowing iPhone sales.

Drawing from supply-chain checks and industry sources, Kuo predicts the first foldable iPhone will launch in late 2026, featuring a clamshell design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series. The device is expected to boast an 8-inch internal display when unfolded, paired with advanced camera systems and AI integrations to differentiate it from competitors.

Foldable Ambitions and Supply Chain Shifts

This move comes as Apple seeks to reinvigorate its product lineup, with Kuo estimating initial shipments of 20-25 million units in the first year—far exceeding current foldable market volumes. He credits exclusive backend processing for ultra-thin glass to General Interface Solution (GIS), a key supplier, as detailed in a report from MacDailyNews, which highlights how this technology addresses durability concerns plaguing early foldables.

Development challenges remain, including crease minimization and hinge reliability, but Kuo notes Apple’s engineering teams are leveraging patents filed as early as 2016 to overcome these hurdles. The foldable iPhone’s positioning as a premium device, potentially priced above $1,000, aligns with Apple’s strategy to target high-margin segments.

Expanding to Tablets and Wearables

Following the iPhone, a foldable iPad is slated for 2028, Kuo reports, with a larger 20-inch unfolded display aimed at productivity users. This hybrid device could blur lines between laptops and tablets, building on concepts from Apple’s patent filings covered extensively by Patently Apple.

In parallel, Apple is developing a lighter, more affordable successor to the Vision Pro headset, dubbed Vision Air, for a 2027 release. Weighing about 40% less and priced at half the $3,499 of its predecessor, it aims to broaden adoption in mixed-reality applications, per Kuo’s analysis shared via AppleInsider.

Market Implications and Competitive Pressures

These timelines reflect Apple’s cautious approach, allowing time to refine technologies amid competition from Samsung and Google. Kuo warns that delays could occur if supply issues arise, but optimistic shipment forecasts suggest confidence in demand, as echoed in coverage from MacRumors.

For industry insiders, this roadmap underscores Apple’s pivot toward foldables as a growth driver, potentially offsetting declines in traditional iPhone sales. Kuo’s track record, including accurate predictions on past camera upgrades, lends credibility to these projections.

Strategic Bets on Innovation

Beyond hardware, integration with Apple’s ecosystem—such as seamless continuity features across devices—could be a key selling point. Analysts note that success hinges on software optimizations, with iOS adaptations for foldables already in early testing phases.

As Apple navigates regulatory scrutiny and global supply chains, these initiatives represent a $6 billion investment pivot, per insights from BizToc. While risks abound, from manufacturing yields to consumer reception, Kuo’s deep dive paints a picture of calculated ambition, positioning Apple to lead in emerging form factors by decade’s end.