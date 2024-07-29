Apple Fixes iCloud Private Relay Outage

Apple has fixed an issue that led to an iCloud Private Relay Outage, one that caused the service to be slow or inaccessible to users.

According to the company’s System Status page, iCloud Private Relay was experiencing issues for more than 48 hours, from July 25 through July 27. The company has not provided any explanation regarding the cause of the issue, or why it took so long to resolve.

iCloud Private Relay is similar to a VPN, protecting a user’s privacy when they are browsing the web, as Apple explains in a support document:

Normally when you browse the web, information contained in your web traffic, such as your DNS records and IP address, can be seen by your network provider and the websites you visit. This information could be used to determine your identity and build a profile of your location and browsing history over time. iCloud Private Relay is designed to protect your privacy by ensuring that when you browse the web in Safari, no single party — not even Apple — can see both who you are and what sites you’re visiting. When Private Relay is enabled, your requests are sent through two separate, secure internet relays.

Hopefully Apple has been able to address the issue so that the service is more reliable moving forward.