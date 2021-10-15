Apple Extends AirPods Pro Repair Program

Apple has extended its AirPods Pro repair program another year for models experiencing sound issues.

Some early AirPods Pro units had two issues: Active Noise Cancellation not working and crackling or static sounds in loud environments. Apple offered users the option of having them repaired or replaced, and extended the repair program for an additional year beyond the normal one-year warranty.

The company has now extended it another year, meaning the program will not end until at least October 2022. The program only covers those units that were first introduced in October 2019, and manufactured before October 2020.

The company added the extension on its website: