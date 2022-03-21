Apple Experiences Major Outage Across Services

Apple is the latest company to experience major outages, with most of its online services impacted Monday.

The issues were first noticed shortly before 1:00 p.m EST. Downdector.com shows numerous services being impacted.

According to Apple’s own System Status page, the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple TV+, AppleCare on Device, iTunes Store, Podcasts, and Radio are all experiencing an outage.

The Mac Observer reports some users have also experienced issues with iCloud, impacting their ability to retrieve their email, while Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the problems extend to Apple’s corporate and retail systems as well.

There’s no indication yet what the root cause of the outage may be, let alone when the issues may be resolved.