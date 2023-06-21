Apple Expands Self Service Repair to Include iPhone 14 and Additional Macs

Apple has announced an expansion of its Self Service Repair program, adding support for the iPhone 14, as well as the M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Apple has been slowly rolling out its Self Service Repair program, adding support for additional products and models. Today’s expansion marks one of the biggest of the program.

The company outlined the changes in a blog post:

Today Apple announced Self Service Repair will be available June 21 for the iPhone 14 lineup and additional Mac models, including the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro powered by M2. Since April 2022, Self Service Repair has given anyone with experience repairing electronic devices access to the same manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools used at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers.

Apple also updated its System Configuration process to make it easier to use:

Apple will also make the System Configuration process used for iPhone repairs, such as displays, batteries, and cameras, even easier to use. System Configuration is a postrepair software tool that ensures repairs with genuine Apple parts — designed and tested to internationally recognized standards — were completed correctly, and the parts are working properly. The tool is available for free to all Self Service Repair users and participating service providers in Apple repair programs. Running System Configuration after a repair authenticates genuine Apple parts, updates firmware, and calibrates parts to ensure maximum performance and quality. Additionally, for repairs involving biometric authentication, such as Touch ID or Face ID, System Configuration links the biometric sensors to the Secure Enclave on the logic board to ensure device security and customer privacy.

Today’s updates are welcome improvements to Apple Self Service Repair program.