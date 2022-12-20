Apple Expands Self Repair Program to Include Desktops and Studio Display

Apple has expanded its Self Repair program, including both Mac desktops and the Apple Studio Display.

Apple is one of a few major companies that has been embracing self repair options, rolling out its Self Repair program for the iPhone before expanding it to the MacBook line.

According to Six Colors, at least in the US, Apple has expanded the program to include the M1 iMac, M1 Mac mini, and Mac Studio. The program also supports the new Apple Studio Display.

While Apple’s program is not perfect, it’s certainly better than nothing and will hopefully continue to improve.