Apple Event Expected March 23 for iPad Pro, AirTags, AirPods and Apple TV

The latest rumors point at March 23 being the date of Apple’s anticipated event to release an updated iPad Pro, as well as AirTags, AirPods and Apple TV.

The event was originally rumored to be held March 16, but March 23 now seems to be the most likely date. Jon Prossner, an Apple leaker with a solid tracker record, provided the details.

Updated info from a reliable source 👇 Products that are ready: AirTags, iPad Pro, AirPods, Apple TV Take that however you’d like… — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 8, 2021

Experts have been expecting a March refresh of Apple’s flagship iPad line. Although the device was updated in 2020, that update was relatively minor and offered minimal improvements over 2018. Many believed the 2020 refresh was simply a placeholder update until a more substantial one could be readied. The 2021 iPad Pro is rumored to have a mini-LED screen, 5G and a processor to rival the M1 Macs.

The AirTags are Apple’s rumored tracking tags that can be placed on devices, in purses, on keys, etc, to make it easier to find easily lost items.

There are numerous rumors surrounding the new entry-level AirPods, although most of them indicate a smaller size similar to the AirPods Pro. It’s believed the new models could feature the same pressure equalization technology as the Pros, a feature that equalizes ear pressure and makes it more comfortable to wear the devices for long periods. Noise cancellation, however, will likely remain a Pro feature.

An updated Apple TV would be a welcome addition to the March event. The Apple TV has gone years without a refresh, leaving many to believe Apple might be abandoning it in favor of making its Apple TV app available for various smart TV platforms. Given the widespread concerns about the privacy of smart TVs, however, it seems unlikely Apple would steer people toward that option. In addition, Apple has always preferred to offer a more integrated experience. With the increased importance of streaming, not to mention Apple’s own Apple TV+ service, an updated, compelling Apple TV could make some major headway in the market.

We will continue to provide updates, as well as coverage of Apple’s event — whenever it is.