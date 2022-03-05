Apple Employees Will Return to the Office April 11

Apple has informed employees they will be required to return to the office by April 11, the first phase of a multi-stage transition to a hybrid workflow.

According to AppleInsider, Apple plans to have employees back in the office at least one day a week by April 11. By May 2, the plan is for that to increase to two days a week, and three days by May 23.

“For many of you, I know that returning to the office represents a long-awaited milestone and a positive sign that we can engage more fully with the colleagues who play such an important role in our lives,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a memo to employees seen by Bloomberg,. “For others, it may also be an unsettling change.”

Apple has a complicated relationship with remote and hybrid work. Like most tech companies, Apple sent its employees home at the outset of the pandemic, and has continually postponed return-to-office dates as the pandemic continued.

Nonetheless, Cook and company have made it clear that the goal has always been to get employees back in the office as soon as it was safe to do so, despite many wanting fully remote work to continue as an option.