Apple Employees Must Be In the Office One Day a Week

The days of fully remote work are over for Apple employees, with the company requiring at least one day a week in-office.

Apple has struggled with its efforts to return to normal. While the company, like many others, wants employees to return to the office, many employees are perfectly happy working remotely. In addition, given Apple’s breakout last couple of years, many employees don’t see a practical reason to return, since the company is obviously innovating and delivering just fine with a remote workforce. Apple has even had to start giving large bonuses to keep top employees from quitting in protest.

According to Cult of Mac, the company is now requiring employees be back in the office at least one day a week. That one day will increase to two May 2, and three days by May 23.

It remains to be seen if Apple employees will quit en masse over the change.