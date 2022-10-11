Apple Employees in Australia Prepare to Go On Strike

Apple’s HR problems are increasing, with some of its Australian employees voting to strike after pay and benefits negotiations broke down.

According to Reuters, 150 of Australia’s 4,000 Apple workers have voted to strike over pay and benefits. The two parties had been negotiating, but failed to reach an agreement. The strike will impact most customer service operations in at least three of the country’s 22 stores.

“We’ve come to the end of that today and we still aren’t anywhere near a satisfactory agreement, so last night members unanimously endorsed that path,” Josh Cullinan, RAFFWU federal secretary, told Reuters.

The news comes amid growing challenges for Apple as the company faces increased union pressure. The US National Labor Relations Board recently filed a complaint against the company, accusing it of going too far in combating unionization efforts.

Should the employees in Australia follow through on their vote, it will be the first strike Apple has faced in that country.