Apple Drops Apple Music Trial to One Month

Apple has dropped its free trial period for Apple Music from three months to a single month.

Apple Music has traditionally had one of the most generous trial periods, giving new users three months to decide whether they want to pay for the service. According to Mac Otakara, via Mac Rumors, Apple is cutting that down to a single month.

The new trial period is largely inline with Apple’s rivals. Spotify, for example, usually offers a one-month trial as well. However, as Mac Rumors points out, the company is currently offering a two-month trial for a limited time in some markets, and is offering first-time users who sign up via PayPal a total of three months.

There’s been no official statement from Apple, but it’s likely the company feels an extended trial is no longer necessary, thanks to the popularity of the service.