Apple Delays Return to Office Indefinitely, Gives Employees $1,000

Apple has joined the list of companies pushing back its return-to-office date as the omicron variants threatens a new wave of infections.

Apple was one of many companies looking to have employees return to the office early next year. Unfortunately, the omicron COVID variant is gaining traction and threatens to spark a new wave of cases. This latest turn in the fight against COVID has forced companies, including Apple, to rethink their previous plans.

NBC News reporter Zoë Schiffer broke the news on Twitter.

BREAKING: Tim Cook just sent out an email delaying Apple’s return to work to a date “yet to be determined.” He also said the company is giving every corporate employee $1,000 to spend on home office equipment. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) December 15, 2021

Schiffer also clarified that all retail employees will be receiving the $1,000 bonus.

Apple has been one of the companies most intent on getting employees back to the office. The fact that it is now changing course and leaving the return-to-office date open-ended speaks volumes about the state of the workplace and remote work.