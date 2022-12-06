Apple Delays Release of Apple Car to 2026, Limits Scope

Apple is dealing with an unusual setback, delaying the launch of the long-rumored Apple Car and reigning in the scope of the project.

Apple has been rumored to be working on its Apple Car, code named Project Titan, for several years. The project has seen changes of leadership, as well as changes in the direction of the project. The last change saw Project Titan focus on delivering a fully autonomous solution, rather than a more modest option that would be similar to other automakers.

According to Bloomberg, Apple executives have come to the realization that current technology does not allow for the fully autonomous approach the company was hoping for, one without steering wheel, pedals, or other traditional means of control. Apple hoped to sell such a vehicle for $120,000, but will now scale back its aims.

According to the report, Project Titan will now have a steering wheel and pedals, only offer fully autonomous driving on the highway, and will cost less than $100,000. The car’s launch will also be delayed to 2026.

There’s no doubt Apple will one day release a fully autonomous vehicle, but current technology will have to catch up to the company’s ambitions.