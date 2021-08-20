Apple Delays a Return to the Office Until January

Just weeks after announcing it was delaying a return to the office until October, Apple has moved that back to January.

Companies around the US are pushing back their return-to-office dates as the Delta variant of COVID has surged. Apple had initially planned on having employees back by September, but pushed the deadline back till October as Delta surged.

Now, according to Bloomberg, Apple is pushing the date back once again, this time until January.

In the meantime, Apple has faced increasing backlash from employees who don’t believe coming back to the office is necessary. Given the company’s performance, and record-breaking financial results, it’s hard to argue with the employees position.