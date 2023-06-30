Apple Crosses $3 Trillion Valuation Again

Apple is once again a $3 trillion dollar company as the stock rallied to drive the iPhone maker’s value up.

Apple became the first company to cross the $3 trillion mark in January 2022. As the economy waned, however, the company’s valuation dropped like much of the industry. According to Reuters, Apple once again crossed the threshold Friday as its stock price hit a record high of $193.15.

The news comes on the heels of Apple’s much-anticipated launch of its Vision Pro, which the company is billing as a “spatial computer.” Apple is clearly aiming to reinvent the VR/AR space, much as it did computers, phones, tablets, digital music, and more.

If some analysts are correct, Apple could soon be knocking on the door of $4 trillion. Wedbush believes the company could cross that threshold as early as the end of 2025.

“Apple playing chess while others play checkers. In FY24 the Cupertino stalwart is on pace to approach $100 billion in annual services revenue growing double digits which is a jaw dropping trajectory vs. the roughly $40 billion+ of services revenue that Apple was delivering only in FY20,” Wedbush said.