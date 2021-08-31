Apple Buys Primephonic, Will Launch Dedicated Classical Music App

Apple has acquired Primephonic, a leading classical music streaming service, and plans to released a dedicated classical music app.

Primephonic made its name as a classical music streaming service, offering handpicked, premium quality audio. Apple wants to build on that, offering Apple Music subscribers the best in classical music.

“We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.”

“Bringing the best of Primephonic to Apple Music subscribers is a tremendous development for the classical music industry,” said Thomas Steffens, Primephonic’s co-founder and CEO. “Artists love the Primephonic service and what we’ve done in classical, and now we have the ability to join with Apple to deliver the absolute best experience to millions of listeners. We get to bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience.”

Primephonic is no longer accepting new subscribers, and will go offline September 7, while Apple works on integrating its features into its own standalone classical music app. Primephonic subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music for free as part of the deal.