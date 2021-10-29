Apple Announces Record September Quarter

Apple has announced its fourth quarter results, ending September 2021, and the company posted record revenue for the quarter.

Apple posted revenue of $83.4 billion, an increase of 29% year over year. Earnings per share came in at $1.24, just slightly higher than the $1.23 Wall Street was expecting. Despite the record revenue, it came in a bit under the $84.67 billion analyst were hoping for.

The companies results were driven by a combination of the M1 Macs, as well as the iPhone 13.

“This year we launched our most powerful products ever, from M1-powered Macs to an iPhone 13 lineup that is setting a new standard for performance and empowering our customers to create and connect in new ways,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We are infusing our values into everything we make — moving closer to our 2030 goal of being carbon neutral up and down our supply chain and across the lifecycle of our products, and ever advancing our mission to build a more equitable future.”

“Our record September quarter results capped off a remarkable fiscal year of strong double-digit growth, during which we set new revenue records in all of our geographic segments and product categories in spite of continued uncertainty in the macro environment,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “The combination of our record sales performance, unmatched customer loyalty, and strength of our ecosystem drove our active installed base of devices to a new all-time high. During the September quarter, we returned over $24 billion to our shareholders, as we continue to make progress toward our goal of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”