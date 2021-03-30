Apple Announces ‘Glow and Behold’ WWDC 2021

Apple has announced its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) for 2021, with the tag line: “Glow and behold.”

WWDC is Apple’s premier event of the year, where the company previews its upcoming operating system releases, as well as new hardware. Some of the company’s biggest products have debuted at WWDC.

This year’s event will be held June 7 – 11 and, like last year, will be “an all-online program with exciting announcements, sessions, and labs at no cost.”

Many have been expecting Apple to hold an event sooner, possibly to debut a new iPad Pro and possibly a new iMac, but as of yet there has been no announcement. Now that Apple has announced WWDC, it’s possible we won’t see another event until then.