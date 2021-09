Apple has announced its next major event, “California streaming,” slated for September 14 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

Analysts and users alike have been expecting the iPhone 13, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7. Given Apple’s penchant for releasing major hardware updates in September, it’s a good bet we’ll see one or both of these released.

Like most recent events, Apple’s September event will be viewable on www.apple.com or the Apple TV app.