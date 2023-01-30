Apple Analyst: I’m Positive About Foldable iPad in 2024

Apple may be preparing to turn the tablet market on its head again with plans to introduce a foldable iPad in 2024.

The iPad is the most popular tablet — by a wide margin — but has failed to dethrone the personal computer like many originally predicted. Much of this failure has been attributed to the software running on the iPad, software that never truly takes advantage of the device’s hardware. Nonetheless, according to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is poised to make a radical change to the iPad’s design that could help make it more competitive.

Thus, I’m taking a cautious approach to iPad shipments for 2023, predicting a YoY decline of 10-15%. Nevertheless, I’m positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix.

A foldable iPad could be a game-changer for Apple and open the door for the company to address criticisms aimed at the device. With a foldable form factor, Apple may be more inclined to bring more powerful computer-like software to the iPad.

Interestingly, there are already rumors that Apple is prepping a slimmed-down version of macOS for the iPad. If true, Apple will likely make the foldable iPad a requirement.