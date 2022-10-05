Apple Accused of Going too Far to Combat Unionization Efforts

Apple is facing a complaint by the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) over allegations it illegally tried to combat unionization efforts.

Companies in the US are legally prohibited from taking certain steps in their efforts to combat unionization. According to the NLRB, Apple crossed the line in its efforts to discourage employees from unionizing at one if its New York City Stores.

The complaint accuses Apple of “prohibiting the placement of union flyers on the break room table while permitting nonunion solicitations and distributions,” NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado told Bloomberg in an email.

While Apple does have a no solicitation policy at the workplace, the complaint says the company only enforced the policy with pro-union flyers and material.

This isn’t the first complaint against Apple. The Communications Workers of America (CWA) filed a previous complaint accusing the company of conducting interrogations and forcing employees to listen to anti-union speeches.

Apple is facing increased pressure from unionization efforts and has even hired a law firm that specializes in anti-union efforts.

“It is past time for Apple’s senior management to respect its retail employees and stop its unlawful attempts to prevent them from forming unions,” said CWA’s secretary-treasurer, Sara Steffens, according to Bloomberg. “Apple has a choice – does it want to be known for intimidating its workers and creating a culture of fear, or does it want to live up to its stated values and welcome true collaboration with all of its employees – including retail workers.”