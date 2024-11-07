Anthropic, Palantir, & AWS Partner to Provide AI Models to US Agencies

Anthropic is following Meta’s lead, working with Palantir to make its AI models available to US intelligence and defense agencies via AWS.

The Biden administration has been calling on government agencies to tap into the power of AI to help protect US interests, while simultaneously calling on tech firms to continue to innovate safely and responsibly. Meta made its Llama AI model available to US government agencies earlier this week.

Anthropic and Palantir announced their partnership with AWS, saying it will leverage Anthropic’s AI models, Palantir’s AI Platform (AIP), and AWS’ cloud platform to support US government operations.

The partnership facilitates the responsible application of AI, enabling the use of Claude within Palantir’s products to support government operations such as processing vast amounts of complex data rapidly, elevating data driven insights, identifying patterns and trends more effectively, streamlining document review and preparation, and helping U.S. officials to make more informed decisions in time-sensitive situations while preserving their decision-making authorities. Claude became accessible within Palantir AIP on AWS earlier this month. With Palantir’s AIP, customers can now operationalize Claude using an integrated suite of technology, facilitated by Amazon SageMaker, an accredited fully managed service, and hosted on Palantir’s Impact Level 6 (IL6) accredited environment, supported by AWS. Palantir and AWS are among a limited number of companies to receive the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) IL6 accreditation requiring some of the strictest security protocols.

“Our partnership with Anthropic and AWS provides U.S. defense and intelligence communities the tool chain they need to harness and deploy AI models securely, bringing the next generation of decision advantage to their most critical missions,” said Shyam Sankar, Chief Technology Officer, Palantir. “Palantir is proud to be the first industry partner to bring Claude models to classified environments. We’ve already seen firsthand the impact of these models with AIP in the commercial sector: for example, one leading American insurer automated a significant portion of their underwriting process with 78 AI agents powered by AIP and Claude, transforming a process that once took two weeks into one that could be done in three hours. We are now providing this same asymmetric AI advantage to the U.S. government and its allies.”

“We’re proud to be at the forefront of bringing responsible AI solutions to U.S. classified environments, enhancing analytical capabilities and operational efficiencies in vital government operations. Access to Claude 3 and Claude 3.5 within Palantir AIP on AWS will equip U.S. defense and intelligence organizations with powerful AI tools that can rapidly process and analyze vast amounts of complex data. This will dramatically improve intelligence analysis and enable officials in their decision-making processes, streamline resource intensive tasks and boost operational efficiency across departments,” said Kate Earle Jensen, Head of Sales and Partnerships, Anthropic.

“We are excited to partner with Anthropic and Palantir and offer new generative AI capabilities that will drive innovation across the public sector. At AWS, we are committed to providing public sector customers and partners with the most secure, innovative, and comprehensive set of cloud services,” said Dave Levy, VP, Worldwide Public Sector, AWS.