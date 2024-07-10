Anthropic Adds the Ability to Evaluate Prompts

Anthropic is making it easier for developers to generate high-quality prompts, adding prompt evaluation to the Anthropic Console.

Prompts are an important part of the AI development process, and can have a major impact on the results, as Anthropic says in a blog post announcing the new feature:

When building AI-powered applications, prompt quality significantly impacts results. But crafting high quality prompts is challenging, requiring deep knowledge of your application’s needs and expertise with large language models. To speed up development and improve outcomes, we’ve streamlined this process to make it easier for users to produce high quality prompts. You can now generate, test, and evaluate your prompts in the Anthropic Console. We’ve added new features, including the ability to generate automatic test cases and compare outputs, that allow you to leverage Claude to generate the very best responses for your needs.

Anthropic says users can generate prompts simply by describing a task to Claude. Using the Claude 3.5 Sonnet engine, Claude will use the description its given to generate a high-quality prompt.

The new Evaluate feature makes it much easier to test prompts against real-world inputs.

Testing prompts against a range of real-world inputs can help you build confidence in the quality of your prompt before deploying it to production. With the new Evaluate feature you can do this directly in our Console instead of manually managing tests across spreadsheets or code. Manually add or import new test cases from a CSV, or ask Claude to auto-generate test cases for you with the ‘Generate Test Case’ feature. Modify your test cases as needed, then run all of the test cases in one click. View and adjust Claude’s understanding of the generation requirements for each variable to get finer-grained control over the test cases Claude generates.

Anthropic is already the leading OpenAI competitor, with its Claude 3.5 besting OpenAI’s GPT-4o in a range of tests. With the new features aimed at improving the quality of prompts, Anthropic continues to push AI development forward.